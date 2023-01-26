TSB to pay dividend to parent after hitting targets

Bank revives

TSB offices in Edinburgh

TSB intends to pay its Spanish parent Banco Sabadell a dividend for the first time despite suffering a £48.7m penalty for a disastrous IT meltdown.

The fine was imposed by the Financial Conduct Authority and Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority over a bungled IT migration in 2018 that blocked millions of customers from their accounts for several weeks.

Despite the fine, TSB achieved a record annual statutory profit before tax of £183.5m, up 16.5% on 2021, helped by cost-cutting.

It took a charge of £54.9m to guard against the prospect of bad loans in the tough economy but said it was “yet to see this translate to a marked increase in customers experiencing financial difficulties or missing payments”.

It will pay a dividend of £50m to Banco Sabadell, effectively offsetting the penalty.

Sabadell reported a 7.5% decline in fourth quarter net profits despite the boost for the sector as a whole from rising interest rates.

Robin Bulloch, TSB’s chief executive, said: “In challenging and unpredictable economic circumstances, TSB continues to be a relevant, purpose-driven brand offering the banking products and services our customers need most.

“With a relentless focus on improving our service, and more satisfied customers, we have delivered a strong set of results for 2022

“This includes balance sheet growth, reduced underlying costs, and improved overall profitability. And, for the first time, TSB will pay a dividend to our parent company, Sabadell.”