Tremain promoted to partner at SME-focused Azets

Xanthe Tremain: helping SMEs

Azets, the UK top 10 accountancy firm, has appointed SME and owner managed business specialist Xanthe Tremain as a partner in the fast-growing accounts and business advisory services (ABAS) team.

The firm’s ABAS team oversees the technology-led delivery of all compliance services such as year-end accounts, VAT returns, management accounts and business advice.

Ms Tremain brings extensive experience to the role having advised a wide range of businesses during a 20-year career working in London, the South-East and across Scotland.

She is a specialist in the increasingly complex field of compliance, business planning and strategic financial management and will work alongside ABAS partners on the development and growth of the team in Scotland.

She said: “During my career, I have focused on helping SMEs, owner managers and entrepreneurs tackle increasingly onerous compliance regulations and by providing strategic financial and business advice. Azets has exciting growth ambitions in Scotland, and I look forward to working with the ABAS team as we expand our business.”

Nicola Campbell, partner and head of ABAS in Glasgow, added: “Xanthe quickly established herself as a key member of our accounts and business advisory services team in Glasgow and her promotion is recognition of her hard work and the quality of the financial advice she has provided to our SME client base.”

Regional managing partner Greig McKnight said: “We are delighted to welcome Xanthe to the Azets partnership just 18 months after joining the firm.

“She will play a key role advising SME, OMB and family-owned businesses and her promotion is testament to the contribution she has made, and a reflection of how Azets supports and encourages the development of our existing talent.”