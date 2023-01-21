Tory chair Zahawi under pressure over tax affairs

Call to quit

Nadhim Zahawi: penalty paid

Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi is facing further pressure to resign after it was revealed he paid a penalty to the tax office as part of a multi-million pound settlement.

The charge is said to relate to a £5 million payment over the sale of shares in data analytics company YouGov which he co-founded.

Mr Zahawi was briefly Chancellor during last year’s Downing Street merry-go-round and had been tipped as a potential Prime Minister.

His tax bill is estimated to have been around £4.8 million, including a 30% penalty on the tax he owed, The Guardian reported.

A spokesperson for Mr Zahawi did not deny that such a penalty had been paid, but disputed the figure.

Angela Rayner, deputy Labour leader, says Mr Zahawi’s position is now ‘untenable’ and has called for him to stand down.

Angela Rayner said today: “The fact that Nadhim hasn’t been out on the airwaves explaining himself, to me adds insult to injury, especially given that he called this smears at the time and sent legal letters to those that asked questions legitimately about it.

“When you’re the chancellor, who is in charge of the tax affairs of the UK, and you’ve got a wealth of that nature, you would be expected to know about your tax affairs or to seek that advice at the time as opposed to not paying those taxes and having to pay a penalty notice.”

She added: “If he’s lied and misled the public and HMRC regarding his tax affairs then I think his position is untenable.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab defended his Cabinet colleague, arguing that he should stay in his role as no remaining tax is due.

He said: “I can’t speak for the personal tax affairs of a colleague, but what I would say is that Nadhim has been very clear that he’s paid all the tax that he’s owed, that he’s paid it on time, that there’s nothing outstanding due, and I think that’s of course right and proper.”

Asked whether Mr Zahawi – who attends cabinet – should address the issue in Parliament, Mr Raab said: “That’s a matter for him.”

A spokesperson for Mr Zahawi told The Guardian: “Nadhim Zahawi does not recognise this amount… As he has previously stated, his taxes are properly declared and paid in the UK.”