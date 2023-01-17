Top 5 Best Women’s Basketball Teams

Advertorial Content |

Basketball is one of the most spectacular and popular sports in the world. Therefore, basketball has many fans, both men and women. Even though very tall players predominantly play basketball, women can also play it. By the way, they are very good at it. There is a women’s National Basketball League where the best female basketball players perform. Today we look at the top five Women’s National Basketball League teams that have achieved outstanding results.

Atlanta Dream.

Indiana Fever.

Washington Mystics.

Chicago Sky.

New York Liberty.

The New York Liberty is one of the eight teams that founded the WNBA. The team plays in the Women’s National Basketball Association Eastern Conference. By the name of the club, it is clear that this basketball team is based in New York. The team’s home arena is the Barclays Center. It is noteworthy that the owner of the Liberty, Joseph Tsai, is also the owner of the Brooklyn Nets men’s basketball club, which plays in the NBA.

In its 20-year history in the WNBA, the Liberty Basketball Club made the playoffs 16 times and also appeared in the final four times in 1997, 1999, 2000 and 2002. However, the first three times, the team lost to the Comets from Houston, and the last time the Los Angeles Sparks. Also, in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the club became the winner of the regular season of the Eastern Conference, but unfortunately, the team could not get past the second round of the playoffs.

Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky is another club from the Eastern Conference of the WNBA. It does not have such a rich history since it was founded in 2005 in Chicago. He began playing in the Women’s National Basketball Association in 2006. In 2010, the club changed its home arena from the UIC Pavilion to the Allstate Arena. Still, at the end of 2017, the team began playing in Chicago at Winthrust Arena after the end of the regular season. The Chicago Sky has two owners, Michael Alter and Margaret Stender, and this WNBA team is not related to the Chicago Bulls NBA men’s team.

In its history, the club reached the playoffs seven times, according to the regular season results and got to the WNBA finals only two times, in 2014 and 2021. The first time Chicago Sky lost to the Phoenix Mercury, but they managed to win the same club from Phoenix in 2021.

Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics is a women’s professional basketball team playing in the WNBA’s Eastern Conference. The Mystics were founded in 1998, before the start of the regular season, in the District of Columbia, Washington. The Washington Mystics’ home arena was the Capital One Arena until 2018, after which the club moved to the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. As with the Liberty, the Washington Mystics and the Wizards share the same owner, Ted Leonsis.

The Washington Mystics have good playoff stats. The club got there 13 times out of 24 seasons played. It is also worth noting that the Washington Mystics reached the final of the WNBA playoffs 2 times. In 2018, the team lost the championship title to the Seattle Storm, and in 2019 the club managed to become the winner of the WNBA. In the finals, the team beat the Connecticut Sun with a score of 3-2.

Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever is another club from the Eastern Conference of the WNBA. The team has a 22-year history and was founded before the start of the 2000 regular season in Indianapolis. The team’s home arena is Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Team owner Herbert Simon also owns the Indiana Pacers men’s NBA team.

The Indiana Fever made the playoffs 13 times in 22 seasons and won the Eastern Conference three times. In 2012, the club became the WNBA champion.

Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream is another women’s professional basketball team playing in the WNBA’s Eastern Conference. The team was founded before the 2008 season in Atlanta, Georgia. Until 2019, the team hosted home games at Philips Arena, but after disagreements with the head of the NBA basketball club, the Atlanta Hawks, Dream moved to the Gateway Center Arena. The team has three owners, Larry Gottsdiner, Suzanne Haber and Renee Montgomery, who used to be team players.

In 14 seasons in the WNBA, the Atlanta Dream made the playoffs 8 times and made the final three times. Three times the team lost the final with a score of 3-0 to different clubs.

