TLT hires key pair | Balfour+Manson adds partner

Julie Nixon and Nimarta Cheema

TLT has appointed Julie Nixon as managing associate and Nimarta Cheema as senior associate to its commercial services group in Edinburgh.

Commercial lawyer Dr Nixon joins from Morton Fraser and is a former life scientist who has completed a PHD in molecular biology and genetics at institutions including Harvard University and the University of Edinburgh. She has a particular interest in working with life science start-ups and spin out companies.

She has in-house experience from her secondments to Edinburgh Research and Innovation, the Roslin Institute and Historic Environment Scotland.

Corporate lawyer Ms Cheema joins from Lindsays and is experienced in M&A transactions and advising owner-managed and large companies on company law and transactions. A Law Society of Scotland certified specialist in data protection, she has also worked with tech businesses and early stage and fast growth companies.

She advised on employee ownership transactions at the Guitar Guitar retail chain, and Carlton Bingo, now one of Scotland’s largest employee owned businesses.

Balfour + Manson hires

Commercial property expert Stephanie Nichol has been appointed a partner at Balfour+Manson.

She has specialised in commercial property for more than 20 years and has experience across the sector.

Ms Nichol, who has worked at a senior level for national and international law firms, joins namesake Stephanie Zak in commercial property as Balfour+Manson strengthens its team for 2023.