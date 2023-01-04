Update:

Retail blow

TK Maxx shuts store after landlord terminates lease

By a Daily Business reporter | January 4, 2023
TK Maxx has been a long-standing tenant in Meadowbank

TK Maxx is closing one of its giant stores in Edinburgh after failing to reach agreement on renewing the lease.

The company is expected to shut the store in the Meadowbank retail park on 15 February, though shell-shocked staff will be offered jobs in other outlets.

It is understood that TK Maxx was hoping to share the huge floorspace with a supermarket chain, believed to be Lidl.

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “Our landlord has sadly ended the lease at TK Maxx Meadowbank, so we’re sorry to announce that the store will likely close on February 15 2023.

“Our senior managers have been in store supporting the team. We’re currently in consultation with all affected associates and our intention is that all associates will be offered roles in other local TK Maxx or Homesense stores.

“We are very grateful to our hard-working store team and loyal customers who have supported TK Maxx Meadowbank over the years and look forward to seeing them at our nearby stores. The closest is St Andrew Square, or customers can shop online.”

News, Consumer & Retail, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Andrew Hannay and Jeffrey Lewis

Financial planner RobMac ‘sold’, say sources

Robson Macintosh, the Edinburgh-based financial planning service popularly known as RobMac, is understood to haveRead More

Channel 4 logo

Channel 4 sale ‘should not proceed’, says minister

Privatisation of Channel 4 looks unlikely to go ahead after a leaked letter to theRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.