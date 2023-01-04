TK Maxx shuts store after landlord terminates lease

Retail blow

TK Maxx is closing one of its giant stores in Edinburgh after failing to reach agreement on renewing the lease.

The company is expected to shut the store in the Meadowbank retail park on 15 February, though shell-shocked staff will be offered jobs in other outlets.

It is understood that TK Maxx was hoping to share the huge floorspace with a supermarket chain, believed to be Lidl.

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “Our landlord has sadly ended the lease at TK Maxx Meadowbank, so we’re sorry to announce that the store will likely close on February 15 2023.

“Our senior managers have been in store supporting the team. We’re currently in consultation with all affected associates and our intention is that all associates will be offered roles in other local TK Maxx or Homesense stores.

“We are very grateful to our hard-working store team and loyal customers who have supported TK Maxx Meadowbank over the years and look forward to seeing them at our nearby stores. The closest is St Andrew Square, or customers can shop online.”