Tesco shake-up to put 2,100 jobs in jeopardy

Counters closing

Tesco is axeing hundreds of local management jobs

Tesco is closing its remaining counters and hot delis as part of the latest restructuring of its supermarket portfolio which puts about 2,100 jobs at risk.

Britain’s biggest grocer said changes to the management structure in its big stores will affect 1,750 staff while 350 will be impacted by local changes, such as the closure of eight pharmacies and reduced hours at some in-store post offices.

The changes to counters and hot delis will be effective from 26 February.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK and ROI chief executive officer, said: “These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can, as well as ensuring our store offer reflects what our customers value the most.

“Our priority is to support those colleagues impacted and help find alternative roles within our business from the vacancies and newly created roles we have available.”

Within head office Tesco is proposing changes to several functions as well as removing duplicated roles, which could lead to around 120 jobs being placed at risk. This includes the proposed closure of the company’s Maintenance Call Centre in Milton Keynes, which impacts around 70 employees.

Retail trade union Usdaw said it will enter into consultation talks with the company on their proposals.

Daniel Adams, Usdaw National Officer, said: “Clearly there is no good time to receive news like this, but it is especially difficult in the midst of a cost of living crisis and will be devastating for those who may be affected.”

Meanwhile, Tesco could be close to acquiring the Paperchase brand which was put up for sale last year and is close to adminstration.

Sky News reports that Tesco is in advanced talks about buying Paperchase’s name and other intellectual property through a pre-pack administration.

Sources close to the situation said Tesco was unlikely to be interested in any of Paperchase’s stores, meaning that most of its workforce may face the prospect of losing their jobs.