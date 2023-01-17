Update:

Stott to succeed Humphery at JLL Scotland

| January 17, 2023

Cameron Stott will become head of Scotland at property agency JLL.

He replaces Alasdair Humphery who will take on a consultant role in commercial property investment.

Mr Stott has been at JLL almost 30 years and most recently led the Edinburgh office. He will split his time equally between the head of Scotland role and continuing his office agency role with clients and colleagues.

Jason Hogg has been named the new head of Edinburgh. He has been with the company for almost 25 years, helping to lead growth in the residential business through expansion into new markets like build-to-rent.

Mr Humphery is stepping down after 15 years. He said he looked forward to supporting JLL’s director of Scottish investments Calum Cowe and the team to take forward the Scottish business.

Mr Humphery was originally employed by Jones Lang Wootton before its merger with La Salle Partners in the late 1990s to create JLL. He is also an international director of the group.

He formerly served as the chair of the Scottish Property Federation and has more than 30 years of experience as a qualified chartered surveyor and real estate adviser. He is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

