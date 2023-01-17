Standard Life ready to roll-out Innovation Lab

Financial tech

Standard Life’s Innovation Lab is evolving communications (pic: Terry Murden)

Standard Life, part of financial services group Phoenix, is looking to roll-out its groundbreaking Edinburgh Innovation Lab to other locations after it proved a big hit with clients.

The lab, housed across a series of display and presentation suites in the Standard Life building in Lothian Road, uses virtual reality technology and “gamification” to engage with clients and nurture ideas.

The latest “immersive” technology, bringing discussions to life, was unveiled before Christmas and is part of a major investment in modernising the way its propositions are communicated and explained.

Clients include employee benefits firms such as Mercers, Willis Towers Watson and Hymans Robertson as well as insurance and early stage fintech companies.

The lab was under development before Phoenix acquired the Standard Life brand in 2018 but its launch was disrupted by the pandemic. Last year it held 240 events.

Simon Poots, senior Innovation Lab manager, said a number of those who have used the facility have re-booked for further sessions.

“No one else in the industry can do what we do in here,” he said.