Slater admits last year ‘humbling’ for Baillie Gifford

Investment

Tom Slater: mistake (pic: Terry Murden)

Baillie Gifford manager Tom Slater has admitted that last year was “humbling” for the Edinburgh-based fund manager after its investments suffered a sharp downturn.

The manager of the £13.8billion Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, was commenting at a London investor forum.

The trust last year lost more than £11.5 billion on stakes in previous high-flyer Tesla and Shopify after their share prices plummeted, making them two of Baillie Gifford’s worst-performing holdings. Tesla is the Scottish Mortgage trust’s second-largest investment, accounting for 6.8% of the fund.

Tech stocks performed well during the pandemic as people were forced to shop, work and entertain themselves at home, but there has been a sharp downturn in the sector in recent months.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Mr Slater said it was “a mistake” to assume consumer changes during the pandemic would be long lasting.

“Like a lot of our stocks, Shopify performed strongly in 2020, and then as the pandemic started to taper off, there were questions around how much of that extra demand will stick and how much is consumer behaviour, and what should the valuations of these companies be.”