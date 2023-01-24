Seven Capricorn directors quit over merger plan

Board clear-out

Simon Thomson: steps down

Seven members of Capricorn Energy’s board have resigned in response to pressure from rebel shareholders over its proposed merger with Israel firm NewMed.

Chief executive Simon Thomson and chair Nicoletta Giadrossi together with Peter Kallos, Alison Wood and Luis Araujo step down with immediate effect. Two other directors Keith Lough and James Smith will also leave.

A general meeting called by shareholder Palliser Capital for next week to replace the seven directors with six nominees will go ahead as planned.

However, a meeting to consider the proposed merger with NewMed has been adjourned until 22 February to allow a reconstituted board to assess the proposal.

Mr Lough remains on the board to ensure ongoing oversight of reporting obligations and other corporate governance requirements with the intention of stepping down from the board in advance of the general meeting on 1 February. Mr Smith, chief financial officer, will also step down before the meeting.

The company said it has been in discussions with the nominee directors to appoint them to the board immediately.

However, their preference is to wait until the general meeting. The continuing directors, including Cathy Krajicek and Erik B Daugbjerg, will engage with the nominee directors to ensure an orderly transition and appropriate continuity of governance. A further announcement on the new board will be made in due course.

Today’s announcement came as a second shareholder group is advising investors to oppose the proposed merger of Capricorn.

Glass Lewis has joined ISS in recommending against the tie-up with Tel Aviv based NewMed which would see Capricorn shareholders receive $620 million in cash and 10% of the enlarged company.

Both proxy firms back 7.45% shareholder Palliser Capital’s campaign against the deal as it feels it undervalues the company.

The Glass Lewis research said Palliser had made a “convincing case” for the rejection of the NewMed proposal and for changes to the board.

ISS has already claimed a lack of “compelling strategic rationale” in the deal.

Capricorn, which was launched as Cairn Energy by former Scotland rugby international Bill Gammell, last year was forced to drop a proposed a combination with Tullow Oil following shareholder opposition.