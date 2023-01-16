Semi-finalists named in AccelerateHER Awards

Female innovators

Elizabeth Pirrie: dynamic businesses

Female founders have been named as semi-finalists in this year’s AccelerateHER Awards. The 23 individuals have been shortlisted for their work across the fields of technology, environment, culture and health.

AccelerateHER CEO, Elizabeth Pirrie said: “The driver behind the AccelerateHER awards is to showcase dynamic female founded businesses with major global growth potential and also business as a force for good, giving back to people or the planet, through innovation.

“It will be so exciting to celebrate the success of such exceptional talent with our AccelerateHER network at the semi-finals in February.”

The winners will be announced at the first in-person finals since the pandemic, at the new Barclays campus in Glasgow on 16 March.

The semi-finalists for 2023 are:

Technology – in partnership with CodeBase

Clementina Aina, 6C ‘s Skills Exchange

Irina Protasova, Baby Ready Finance

Penelope Carruthers, Carruthers Renewables

Judy Hornigold, Everybody Counts

Nassima Brown, Fennex

Stella Smith, pirkx

Environment

Elaine Galston, The Bettii Pod Ltd

Beena Sharma, Carbon Capture Utilisation

Kate Barnard, Enjoy the Air

Alicja Dzieciol, SilviBio

Aleksandra Czech-Seklecka, VanFill

Culture

Xann Schwinn, Bijah (The Choral Hub)

Young Joo Yoon, CeeSound

Tanuvi Ethunandan, Data Duopoly

Monica Camino, Dialexy

Katherine Gunderson, Grand Bequest

Pooja Katara, SENSECity

Health

Leigh Fell, Caritas Neuro Solutions

Tiffany Chiu, JulieMay Clothing

Clara Doran, Noggin Braincare

Simona Krassin, Nutrical

Caroline Laurenson, TL Tech

Annabel de Gheldere, Womco