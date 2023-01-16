Female innovators
Semi-finalists named in AccelerateHER Awards
Female founders have been named as semi-finalists in this year’s AccelerateHER Awards. The 23 individuals have been shortlisted for their work across the fields of technology, environment, culture and health.
AccelerateHER CEO, Elizabeth Pirrie said: “The driver behind the AccelerateHER awards is to showcase dynamic female founded businesses with major global growth potential and also business as a force for good, giving back to people or the planet, through innovation.
“It will be so exciting to celebrate the success of such exceptional talent with our AccelerateHER network at the semi-finals in February.”
The winners will be announced at the first in-person finals since the pandemic, at the new Barclays campus in Glasgow on 16 March.
The semi-finalists for 2023 are:
Technology – in partnership with CodeBase
- Clementina Aina, 6C ‘s Skills Exchange
- Irina Protasova, Baby Ready Finance
- Penelope Carruthers, Carruthers Renewables
- Judy Hornigold, Everybody Counts
- Nassima Brown, Fennex
- Stella Smith, pirkx
Environment
- Elaine Galston, The Bettii Pod Ltd
- Beena Sharma, Carbon Capture Utilisation
- Kate Barnard, Enjoy the Air
- Alicja Dzieciol, SilviBio
- Aleksandra Czech-Seklecka, VanFill
Culture
- Xann Schwinn, Bijah (The Choral Hub)
- Young Joo Yoon, CeeSound
- Tanuvi Ethunandan, Data Duopoly
- Monica Camino, Dialexy
- Katherine Gunderson, Grand Bequest
- Pooja Katara, SENSECity
Health
- Leigh Fell, Caritas Neuro Solutions
- Tiffany Chiu, JulieMay Clothing
- Clara Doran, Noggin Braincare
- Simona Krassin, Nutrical
- Caroline Laurenson, TL Tech
- Annabel de Gheldere, Womco