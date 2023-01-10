Scots seek home comforts with World Cup warm-up

Italy, France, Georgia in town

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Murrayfield: Busy summer

Scotland will play four Test matches this summer in preparation for the Rugby World Cup 2023, with three of the games at Murrayfield.

Starting with a home fixture against Italy on Saturday 29 July, the Scots will then welcome France a week later, before travelling to face the world cup hosts on Saturday 12 August, with the venue to be confirmed.

After a week’s break, Gregor Townsend’s side will complete their summer programme against Georgia in Edinburgh on Saturday 26 August.

“2023 is a huge year for our national team and after the Guinness 6 Nations our focus will quickly turn to the Rugby World Cup,” said Townsend.

“The match against France away from home will be very important as we are going to spend time at our training base for the World Cup in Nice prior to the match and replicate the schedule our players will experience during the tournament itself.”

The Rugby World Cup 2023 will take place between 8 September and 28 October, with Scotland opening their World Cup Pool B campaign against defending world champions South Africa on 10 September before matches with Tonga (24 September), Romania (30 September) and Ireland (7 October).

Scotland’s 2023 summer Test schedule (kick-offs TBC)

Scotland v Italy Saturday 29 July, BT Murrayfield.

Scotland v France Saturday 5 August, BT Murrayfield.

France v Scotland Saturday 12 August, TBC.

Scotland v Georgia Saturday 26 August, BT Murrayfield.