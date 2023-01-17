Scots call up former England star McConnochie

Six Nations Championship

Former England winger Ruaridh McConnochie could make his debut for Scotland at Twickenham after being named in Gregor Townsend’s Six Nations squad.

The 31-year-old has won two caps in English colours, the last of which came in 2019 when he scored a try in a World Cup win over USA in Japan.

New World Rugby eligibility rules allows a capped player to switch allegiance to another country after a three-year gap, Townsend giving the nod to the Bath star who qualifies through his Scottish parents.

The winger could now make history by playing in two World Cups for different countries.

McConnochie is one of four uncapped players named in the Scots squad, Leicester Tigers’ Cameron Henderson, Ben Healy (Munster) and Glasgow Warriors’ Stafford McDowall also in line to make Test debuts.

Healy, who is to join Edinburgh, has played for Ireland Under-20s but qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents and gets his chance with Adam Hastings out injured.

Scotland kick-off their Six Nations campaign at Twickenham on 4 February. They then host Wales in Edinburgh seven days later, visit France on 26 February before Ireland and Italy come to Murrayfield on successive weekends in March.

Scotland squad:

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown (all Glasgow), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson (all Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter), Richie Gray (Glasgow), Cameron Henderson (Leicester), WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman (all Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Ulster), George Turner (Glasgow), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Backs: Chris Harris (Gloucester), Ben Healy (Munster), Stuart Hogg (Exeter), George Horne, Huw Jones (both Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath) Stafford McDowell, Ali Price (both Glasgow), Cameron Redpath (Bath), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu (all Glasgow), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (London Irish)