Saga in insurance talks | Bank changes | EY tips deep dip

4.30pm: Market opens higher

The FTSE 100 closed 14.0u8 points higher at 7,784.67.

7am: Saga insurance sale

Saga, the holidays and financial services business, has confirmed it is in talks about the potential sale of Acromas Insurance Company, the underwriter that is part of its wider Insurance business.

In response to media coverage it said the board has looked at the opportunities to reduce its capital commitments and debt.

Disposal of its Underwriting business “is consistent with group strategy and would crystalise value and enhance long-term returns for shareholders”, it said.

AICL currently underwrites approximately 25-30% of Saga’s insurance business.

7am: Everyman committed to film

Cinema chain Everyman, which opened outlets in Edinburgh and Egham last year, said it is committed to opening more sites.

7am: Barclays and Tesco board changes

Mike Ashley and Crawford Gillies will each have completed nine years as non-executive directors of Barclays by the time of the Barclays annual general meeting in May.

Jacqui Ferguson has been appointed interim chair of the Tesco Bank board with immediate effect.

7am: Conflicting economic forecasts

More economic forecasts this morning, but the analysis is divided on whether prospects for its depth and length are worsening or improving.

EY says that while the recession might cut deeper than it thought earlier, it will not necessarily last longer than the previous forecast.

Just three months ago, EY’s Item Club had predicted a 0.3% contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) this year, followed by 2.4% growth next year and a 2.3% rise in 2025.

But in an updated forecast it forecasts a 0.7% drop this year, followed by 1.9% and 2.2% growth in the coming two years.

Goldman Sachs, the investment bank, thinks the economy will shrink by 0.5 per cent this year, milder than the consensus forecast of a 0.9% decline, with a return to growth of 1% pencilled in for next year.

JP Morgan believes the UK economy narrowly avoided a recession at the end of 2022 but that it will enter one by the middle of this year, with expected contractions of 0.4% in the first quarter and 0.8% in the second quarter.

Global markets

Microsoft will kick off the reporting season for Big Tech tomorrow while on Wednesday Tesla will deliver figures ahead of earnings from traditional automakers as investors try to grasp trends for EV demand.

Many equity markets are closed in Asia for the Lunar New Year holiday with mainland Chinese markets remaining shut until 30 January.