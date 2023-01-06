Ross to rebuild trust after ‘difficult’ year for Tories

Leader's address

Douglas Ross: ‘we haven’t lived up to expectations’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will today admit his party failed the public last year and that a big rebuilding job is required to claw back a loss of trust.

Mr Ross will use a speech in Edinburgh to draw a line under a year that saw three Tory leaders in Westminster and the financial markets thrown into turmoil by disastrous policy decisions.

The Scottish leader will attempt to once again suggest the Tories are the only real opposition north of the border by suggesting Labour is too close to the SNP through its support for a number of nationalist policy positions.

He will also accuse Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, of “playing for Team Sturgeon”, saying: “Labour are an opposition to the SNP in name only — they only offer more of the same.”

Mr Ross will, however, make no attempt to downplay the poor record of the Conservative government in Westminster.

“Last year was difficult for the Conservative Party across the UK,” he will say. “To be frank, we haven’t lived up to expectations. Our focus, as a UK and Scottish party, must be on working to re-earn trust. But Rishi Sunak’s first couple of months in office have shown a return to the quiet competency that voters expect from us.”

Mr Ross will talk up the support provided across the UK by the Tory government and the efforts being made to help households and businesses cope with rising energy bills.

Labour’s Ian Murray, the shadow Scotland Secretary, said Mr Ross’s first resolution should be “to apologise for backing Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak while the whole country looked on in horror.”

He added: “As we face another year of economic chaos, Scotland knows that the Conservative Party remains the biggest threat to union.

“The catastrophic record of the Tory government are the SNP’s get out jail card and their number one recruiting sergeant in the campaign to divide the UK.

“And we know that with the Tories it is always party first, country second – and people are sick of it.”

Speaking for the SNP Paul McLennan said: “Douglas Ross only needs to take a look in the mirror to see which party is in cahoots with Labour, given that it was himself and Anas Sarwar who presided over grubby deals between Labour and the Tories after last year’s council elections.

“The Tories and Labour are also joined at the hip in their anti-democratic blocking of Scotland’s right to choose our own future, just as they were back in 2014. Worst of all, they are cheek-by-jowl on Brexit – each is as bad as the other in ignoring what Scotland voted for and what is good for our economy and society.

“The Scottish Tory leader also needs to reflect on why it’s his party that so often finds themselves isolated on the political stage, rather than pointing the finger at everyone else.

“The SNP continues to win the trust of the people of Scotland at successive elections and will get on with the job of delivering for Scotland.”