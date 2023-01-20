Update:

Rawlinson takes key role at Interpath in Scotland

| January 20, 2023

Interpath Advisory has appointed director Tom Rawlinson to lead the firm’s transaction services offering in Scotland.

Mr Rawlinson (pictured), who joins the firm from FTI Consulting and will be based in the firm’s Edinburgh office, has more than 12 years’ experience specialising in buy-side and sell-side financial due diligence, primarily for large and mid-cap private equity clients.

Over his career he has focused on clients who invest across the full spectrum of industries and has also been involved in numerous buy-outs.

Interpath launched its transaction services business in September 2021. Since then, under the leadership of managing director Russell Worrall, the team has advised on more than 40 projects for both PE houses and corporate clients, including LDC, BGF, Longacre Group, Epiris, Davidson Kempner, H.I.G. Capital and Bunzl.

Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory, said Mr Rawlinson’s arrival, and that of Chris Hall as managing director in the London-based debt advisory team, mark the start of a new wave of continued investment as the firm scales its advisory offerings in the UK and overseas.

