Rates freeze saves £308m but ‘more help needed’

Tom Arthur: savings (pic: Terry Murden)

Freezing the Scottish business rate for the coming year will save companies more than £300 million in the next financial year, according to newly-published data.

However, there are already calls for the government to provide more help, particularly for those companies paying higher rates than rivals south of the border.

Responding to a question from East Lothian SNP MSP Paul McLennan, the Minister for Public Finance Tom Arthur said freezing the non-domestic poundage rate at 49.8p is expected to save ratepayers £308 million in 2023-24.

A rise in line with September’s measure of inflation would have resulted in a poundage rate of 54.8p in 2023-24. Mr Arthur’s reply is expected to be published on the Scottish Parliament website on Monday morning.

During the Budget presentation Deputy First Minister and acting Finance Secretary John Swinney mentioned a joint letter he had received from 19 business/trade groups and how it had influenced the decision to freeze the business rate.

However, one industry leader said the government should go further and ease the burden on 12,000 commercial premises which continue to pay a higher business rate than counterparts or competitors south of the border.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers breathed a sigh of relief at the decision to freeze the business rate. It means retailers – Scotland’s biggest private sector employer – will avoid a mammoth tax hike at a time when they are grappling with spiralling costs and an uncertain outlook.

“It’s good news too for hard-pressed retail destinations and for shoppers as it will ease upwards pressure on store prices.

“That said, the freeze shouldn’t be the limit of the Scottish Government’s ambition on rates. The burden remains onerous with the business rate having escalated to a 23-year high.

“Three thousand medium-sized and larger retail premises – and 12,000 commercial premises overall – continue to pay a higher business rate than counterparts or competitors down south, with little explanation as to why firms here are thought to be better placed to stump up more in rates.

“Business rates need recast for the years ahead, beginning with a timetable for returning the poundage to a permanently lower level and faster restoration of the level playing field with England on the higher property rate.”

Gross savings to ratepayers of poundage freeze compared with maintaining real terms income

Property class Savings to ratepayers due to poundage freeze (£) Shops 64,501,000 Public Houses 5,138,000 Offices 41,479,000 Hotels 11,995,000 Industrial Subjects 51,444,000 Leisure, Entertainment, Caravans etc. 10,667,000 Garages and Petrol Stations 2,627,000 Cultural 2,552,000 Sporting Subjects 1,135,000 Education and Training 28,257,000 Public Service Subjects 14,615,000 Communications 1,374,000 Quarries, Mines, etc. 485,000 Petrochemical 5,502,000 Religious 1,707,000 Health and Medical 11,259,000 Other 6,466,000 Care Facilities 6,132,000 Advertising 339,000 Statutory Undertaking 40,420,000 Not in Use 0 All 308,095,000