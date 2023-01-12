Rankin switches to senior role at Evelyn Partners

Wealth management

Wealth manager Evelyn Partners, has appointed David Rankin as the managing partner covering its Edinburgh and Aberdeen offices.

Mr Rankin, pictured, has more than 30 years’ wealth management experience and joins Evelyn Partners from Investec’s Edinburgh office where he was most recently senior wealth planning director.

For the last decade he has been specialising in assisting clients with advice following a business sale, helping them protect or grow their family wealth and using Family Investment Companies. He works with lawyers, accountants and financial advisers to manage pension funds, trusts and corporate funds.

The news of David’s appointment comes on the back of three experienced practitioners joining the Edinburgh team.

Neil Grant joins as an associate director from Acumen Financial Planning and Leanne Cassidy has also been appointed as an associate director, joining from Schroders Personal Wealth. Lisa Mcleod `has become an associate director in the Edinburgh investment management team, joining from Redmayne Bentley. She will split her time between the Edinburgh and Aberdeen offices.