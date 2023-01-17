Quiz trading ‘in line’ | National World divi | Calnex board

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

Quiz Clothing

Fast fashion group Quiz Clothing said it is confident of delivering profits for the year to end of March at least in line with expectations as customers returned to buying more dressy clothes in the first Christmas for three years not impacted by lockdown.

Total group sales lat year increased by 11%, or £1m, year on year to £9.8m.

Online revenues decreased 14% to £1.8m with sales through QUIZ’s own website consistent with the previous year and in-line with board’s expectations.

International revenues, which comprise five stores and 18 concessions in Ireland and international franchise partners, increased 20% to £1.8m.

Consistent with the Group’s other revenue channels, the Board remains confident in the QUIZ brand’s potential for long-term international growth and continues to pursue opportunities in line with its strategy.

Labour market

Wages have grown at the fastest rate in over 20 years, but are still failing to keep up with rising prices.

Regular pay, which excludes bonuses, rose at an annual pace of 6.4% between September and November, official figures show.

It marks the fastest growth since 2001, excluding the pandemic, when people got big rises after returning to work from furlough.

However, when adjusted for rising prices, wages fell by 2.6%.

UK unemployment rose to 3.7% in the three months to November, according to data from the Office for National Statistics, up from 3.5% in the previous three-month period.

Signs of a tight labour market were visible in the figures as wages overall rose 6.4% from the same period a year earlier, the highest increase since records began in 2001.

National World

National World, owner of The Scotsman media titles, expects to recommend a maiden dividend in conjunction with the release of its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on 16 March.

The company, headed by former News of the World editor David Montgomery, said it maintains a strong financial position with the cash balance increasing by £4 million to £27m as at the year end.

It has repaid the first tranche of the £2.5 million deferred consideration payable as a result of acquiring JPIMedia Publishing and its subsidiaries.

The company said that this year it will pay the second and final tranche of £2.5m deferred consideration for JPIGroup, and repay £1m of loan notes, making the company debt free.

Management continues to pursue acquisition opportunities, primarily targeting businesses that will enhance the group’s digital capability.

Revenue for full year 2022 is expected to be not less than £84.0 million, underpinned by robust digital revenue growth of 25% with print revenue declining 7% compared with the previous year.

Digital revenue growth was lower in the second half of the year at 12% as a consequence of market and audience volatility, combined with the impact of changes to Google’s search algorithm. However, t he impact on revenues was mitigated by stronger yields and increased video advertising.

Print advertising revenue declined by 6% and circulation revenue by 9% reflecting subdued consumer confidence in the UK economy because of rising inflation and interest rates.

Calnex board changes

Telecoms measurement company Calnex has appointed Helen Kelisky, managing director of Google Cloud in the UK and Ireland, as a non-executive director.

Ms Kelisky brings over 30 years’ of technology sales leadership experience and a track record of driving top line growth, leading national and international businesses.

She is currently responsible for sales strategy at Google Cloud in the UK and Ireland. Previous roles include board member and vice president of cloud sales at Salesforce UKI, and vice president of cloud at IBM, where she spearheaded the $1 billion+ business for cloud services and software sales and delivery.

Ms Kelisky has been recognised as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in UK Tech, one of the top 50 UK Sales Leaders and currently sits on the Board of Women in Telecommunications and Technology, a non-profit networking group focused on education and enhancing women’s careers.

Following 13 years on the board, Ann Budge has informed the board that she will be retiring as a non-executive director with effect from 28 February 2023.

Ms Budge was an early-stage investor in Calnex and was pivotal in bringing the Discovery Investment Fund syndicate as investors when the group raised seed investment in 2007.

Stephen Davidson, non-executive chairman, said: “We are excited to welcome Helen to the Board. Her experience across the cloud and data centre world will undoubtedly be of immense value to Calnex as we exploit the growth in the testing market, with the need for greater efficiency and performance in data centre operations.

“On behalf of Tommy [Cook, CEO] and the rest of the board, I would like to thank Ann for the valuable role she has played in Calnex’s growth journey, helping to establish a solid platform to support the group’s financial and strategic ambitions, and we wish her well for the future.”

Ocado

Online supermarket Ocado Retail reported a rise in quarterly sales and in the run-up to Christmas, though an increase in customer numbers was partially offset by fewer items being purchased per order.

The business, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer, said fourth quarter to 27 November sales rose 0.3% and were up 15% over the five days before Christmas.

Global markets

China said its economy grew by just 3% last year, one of the weakest rates in 40 years as the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll.

The Beijing government had set a target of 5.5%, which was already well down on the previous year which saw an 8% rise in GDP.

In the fourth quarter, China’s economy grew 2.9% year-on-year, compared with 3.9% in the third quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The Shanghai Composite was down 0.2%, and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.2%.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was up 1.2%

Financial markets in the US were closed for a public holiday.