Pufferfish buoyed by six-figure funding round

Growth plans

By Paul Kiddie, news reporter |

Pufferfish interactive displays

Pufferfish, the Edinburgh-based interactive display specialist, is poised for further growth after securing a six-figure funding round.

The firm said it had exceeded its target of £600,000 in its latest fundraising, with the bulk of the funding from existing investors, including Scottish Enterprise and Par Equity, with additional funding coming from a small group of new private investors.

With a client base including Google, NASA, BBC, Fortum, Amazon Prime and Aramco, Pufferfish’s innovative display systems deliver highly interactive engagement and multi-sensory experiences for a range of uses and settings.

Chief executive Elaine Van Der Berg said: “We have the investment needed to capitalise on new opportunities and transform our increasing momentum into scale.

“We have the latest funding now secured and the beginnings of a new leadership team at the helm.

“With advances in technology fuelling the demand for multi-sensory, immersive, audio-visual experiences across a range of sectors, from art and entertainment to science and education, Pufferfish is primed and ready to continue to bolster its position as the market-leading end-to-end provider of spherical interactive displays and services.”

Andrew Castell, partner at Par Equity, said: “Pufferfish endured first the COVID pandemic, which hit its core markets very hard, and then the ensuing disruption to global supply chains. That it has survived is a testament to its people, the strong appeal that its products have to its blue-chip customer base and to some very hard work from the new executive team.

“With the support of its investors, the company can now face the future with confidence.”

Kerry Sharp, director of entrepreneurship and investment at Scottish Enterprise, said: “It’s great to see Pufferfish emerging better than ever following the pandemic. They’re on track for strong growth and our investment will help support the new management team as they exploit additional market opportunities and bring their technology to clients across the world.”