Update:

Law

Pryde hired as partner at DLA Piper in Edinburgh

| January 4, 2023
Naomi Pryde: joins from DWF

DLA Piper has appointed Naomi Pryde as partner to its Edinburgh litigation & regulatory team. She joins from DWF.

Ms Pryde is a qualified solicitor in four jurisdictions (Scotland, England & Wales, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland).

Many of her cases have had an international element to them, spanning a range of sectors, including energy, retail, banks and finance.

Simon Rae, managing partner in Scotland, added: “Naomi is another strong addition to both our Edinburgh office and our Litigation and Regulatory Group.

“She brings with her a wealth of experience, across a range of sectors that will benefit our clients in Scotland, across UK and as part of our international offering.”

Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

William Forsyth and Robert Darling

Darling takes over as CEO at Charlotte Square

Charlotte Square Investment Managers (CSIM) CEO, William Forsyth, has stepped down and has been succeededRead More

Shahida Imani of Chromacity

Laser firm Chromacity raises £1m and hires chair

Ultrafast laser manufacturer Chromacity has secured a £1m package of support and appointed a chairman andRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.