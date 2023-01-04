Pryde hired as partner at DLA Piper in Edinburgh

Law

Naomi Pryde: joins from DWF

DLA Piper has appointed Naomi Pryde as partner to its Edinburgh litigation & regulatory team. She joins from DWF.

Ms Pryde is a qualified solicitor in four jurisdictions (Scotland, England & Wales, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland).

Many of her cases have had an international element to them, spanning a range of sectors, including energy, retail, banks and finance.

Simon Rae, managing partner in Scotland, added: “Naomi is another strong addition to both our Edinburgh office and our Litigation and Regulatory Group.

“She brings with her a wealth of experience, across a range of sectors that will benefit our clients in Scotland, across UK and as part of our international offering.”