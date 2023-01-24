Primark sales boost | Inheritance tax take surges

Markets: Live

9.30am: Market mood changes

“Investors increasingly believe we are going to get a soft landing in the US and that might explain why the Nasdaq and S&P 500 had such a good start to the week, rising 2% and 1.2% respectively,” says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Risk appetite is returning, with Tesla jumping nearly 8% as investors took advantage of recent price weakness to buy ahead of its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.

“The change in the market mood might explain why the pound didn’t fall dramatically on a big overshoot in UK public sector borrowing, which hit £27.4 billion in December 2022 versus £10.7 billion in the same month a year earlier.

“The figure has jumped principally because of a large rise in energy support scheme spending and an increase in debt interest.

“The FTSE 100 slipped back 0.5% to 7,745, dragged down by weakness in miners, oil companies and pharmaceutical groups, all names that have done well at various points in the past year, suggesting that investors might be rejigging their portfolios.

“The top FTSE 100 risers included airlines and housebuilders, two sectors which had previously been beaten up. Investors with a higher appetite for risk might be looking at the shift in the market mood and are more willing to consider stocks with the potential to rebound.”

7am: Primark

Primark posted a 18% rise in sales over the 16 weeks to 7 January as it enjoyed strong Christmas trading.

The company reported strong footfall footfall compared with the previous year’s omicron period.

However, it said it sees cost pressures ahead this year and kept its profit guidance unchanged.

Owner Associated British Foods said the retailer’s profit margins will be squeezed this year as it struggles to pass on higher costs.

7am: Inheritance tax

The Treasury raked in £5.3 billion in inheritance tax receipts in the months from April to December 2022. This is £700 million more than in the same period a year earlier, continuing the upward trend.

The increase maybe largely a result of house price increases, especially in London and the south-east, pushing more people over the threshold.

The inheritance tax threshold of £325,000 has also been frozen until April 2028, dragging more people into the payment trap.

7am: Capricorn board changes

Seven directors at Capricorn Energy have resigned in response to pressure from shareholders.

7am: Artisanal Spirts Company

David Ridley is stepping down as managing director of the Artisanal Spirits Company, owner of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, and is being replaced with immediate effect by finance director Andrew Dane as chief executive.

7am: Marston’s

Pub operator Marston’s said like-for-like sales for the 16-weeks to 21 January grew 12.9% compared to last year which was hit by the Omicron variant.

The group said momentum improved throughout the period with sales up 6.8% in the first eight weeks followed by a 19.2% increase in the following eight weeks.

For the five key festive days like-for-like sales were up 26% on last year and 12.9% compared to 2019/20.

Total retail sales in the group’s managed and franchised pubs were up 14.0% on last year with drink sales continuing to outperform food sales.

CEO Andrew Andrea, said: “Our primary focus remains to meet our strategic goals of achieving £1bn sales and reducing our debt to below £1bn with all the subsequent benefits that both of those milestones will bring to our shareholders.”

Global markets

Rallies in New York and Tokyo equity markets ahead of PMI readings for many of the world’s major economies are expected to see the FTSE 100 continue its good start to the year.

Wall Street ended higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.8%, the S&P 500 up 1.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite up 2%.

In Tokyo today, the Nikkei 225 index rose 1.5%, as preliminary survey results showed the Japanese private sector returned to growth in January.

Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong remained closed to mark Lunar New Year.