Pneumagen hires biotech veteran as chairman

Drugs development

Pneumagen, a St Andrews based company developing a nasal drug for respiratory tract infections, has appointed James Noble as non-executive chairman.

Mr Noble brings more than 30 years of industry experience to the board from both public and private biotech and healthcare companies.

He is currently chairman at Orexo AB, Sutura Therapeutics and Celleron Therapeutics and non-executive director of Nasdaq-listed company Lava Therapeutics N.V.

He has held non-executive roles at several prominent biotech companies including MediGene AG, PowderJect, Oxford GlycoSciences, CuraGen, Advanced Medical Solutions and GW Pharmaceuticals.

In 2008, he founded Adaptimmune, a Nasdaq listed T-cell therapy company, where he worked as chief executive until 2019 and is currently on the board. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Immunocore, which he also co-founded.

He holds an MA degree from the University of Oxford.

Douglas Thomson, CEO of Pneumagen, commented: James’ considerable experience will be invaluable as we progress our Phase 2 clinical trial with our lead asset, Neumifil.

“We look forward to leveraging James’ global network and deep knowledge of the biotech sector as we continue our commitment to deliver an important new therapy to vulnerable patients at risk from viral RTIs.”

Mr Noble said Pneumagen is “a company that has already delivered highly encouraging early clinical data.”