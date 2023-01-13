North Sea oil workers secure 20.2% pay rise

Inflation-busting hike

Petrofac has operations in the North Sea (pic: Petrofac)

More than 200 North Sea oil and gas workers have secured a wage rise at almost twice the rate of inflation.

Members of the Unite union voted to accept a pay offer of up to 20.2% from management at Petrofac Repsol installations. The current rate of inflation is 10.7%.

The deal which is the product of a year-long negotiation process is the cash equivalent of up to £18,000, with enhancements to allowances.

Unite’s members accepted the offer by 84% on a ballot turnout of 97%. It brings to a close weeks of industrial action.

The installations covered by the deal include the Arbroath, Auk, Bleo Holm, Claymore, Clyde, Fulmar Alpha, Piper Bravo, Montrose, Saltire, Tartan Alpha, and Flotta oil terminal. The workers involved include electrical and mechanical technicians, deck crew, controllers and riggers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Petrofac Repsol members should be congratulated for taking the company head-on in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.

“Thanks to their stand, hundreds of workers will now receive a salary increase which could be worth up to £18,000. It is a perfect example of how Unite delivers for workers and how workers can collectively take on a wealthy company and get what they deserve.”

The dispute had centred on the removal of a 10% Equal Time payment, years of below inflationary pay increases as well as issues around payments for Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) medicals, mileage and stand in duties.

Unite industrial officer John Boland, on behalf of the Petrofac workforce across the various installations added: “Unite members have now overwhelmingly accepted an offer from Petrofac on the Repsol contract.

“This shows what can be achieved by a strong organised workforce led by a strong trade union,” he said.