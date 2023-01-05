Next forecasts profits fall | Greggs confident

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.05am: London opens lower

The FTSE 100 was trading 13 points lower at 7,572.06.

7am: Next

Clothing and interiors retailer Next is forecasting lower profits to kick in for the next financial year, reflecting uncertainty over the consumer outlook and ongoing inflationary pressures.

The firm raised its year to January 2023 pre-tax profit forecast to £860m from £840m previously after full price sales rose a better than expected 4.8% in the nine weeks to 30 December. This was c.£66m better than previous guidance of a 2% fall for the period.

But it forecast a dip for the following year to January 2024 when it expects full price sales to be down 1.5% and profit before tax to fall by 7.6% to £795m.

7am: Greggs

Fast food retailer Greggs posted a 18.2% rise in like-for-like sales in its final quarter to help take its total sales for 2022 to a better-than-expected £1.51 billion.

The high street chain said it continued to see material cost inflation but it was confident it would make good progress in 2023.

7am: Capricorn Energy

The board of Scottish oil and gas explorer Capricorn Energy says a plan for the company proposed by rebel shareholder Palliser is based on “outdated and incorrect facts and assumptions” and would destroy value. Full story here

Amazon job cuts

E-commerce giant Amazon is cutting more than 18,000 employees in the biggest round of lay-offs by a technology major so far.

The world’s largest retailer, which rode a surge in demand at the height of the pandemic, is now moving to cut costs amid cooling demand and fears of recession. It will begin informing affected staff later this month.

Global markets

US markets shrugged off the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting which showed officials remain steadfast in their commitment to tackling inflation.

However, Wall Street closed off earlier highs with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.4%, the S&P 500 up 0.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite 0.69% higher.

Another batch of PMI surveys are due in the UK and the US while initial jobless claims figures in the US will give a further guide as to the health of the US jobs market ahead of tomorrow’s non-farm payrolls numbers.