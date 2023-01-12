Motherwell seek CEO after Burrows steps down

Change at top

Alan Burrows: heavy heart

Alan Burrows is to step down as Motherwell chief executive “with a heavy heart” after nearly a decade in the role.

The Fir Park club said he will remain in the job until a replacement is appointed.

“The board is reviewing our recruitment options as we consider the sort of person we need to take the club through a new chapter,” the club said in a statement.

The former general manager was promoted to the post in 2014 and said: “It is with a very heavy heart that I resign from a club that I love dearly.”

Burrows, who has also served as head of communications with the Steelmen, added that he “would like to give someone else the chance to drive our club forward”.

Chairman Jim McMahon said he had watched Burrows “develop into one of the best and most dedicated CEOs I have worked with in my career.

“We could not have asked for a better representative or leader – he stands for everything the club and fans exemplify – for all our principles.

“Although we are losing him, we also wish him every success in the future.”