Macphie adding more workers as demand rises

Food firm grows

Andy Stapley: new listings

One of Scotland’s largest food ingredient manufacturers is hiring more staff at its newly refurbished factory following a rise in demand from customers.

Macphie’s Tannochside facility, which restarted full scale production last year after a £4m refit and layout change, initially created more than 40 jobs and is now looking for a further 20 staff.

The increased payroll at the 25,000 sq ft North Lanarkshire site follows rising demand for its ice cream inclusions from one of the world’s leading dessert businesses.

Andy Stapley, chief executive at Macphie, said: “The improved capacity at Tannochside has allowed us to secure major new listings with current customers, as well as brand new ones.

“That increase in demand has led to a fantastic opportunity for us.”

The site represents the firm’s biggest-ever investment programme since the factory was acquired by Macphie in 2000 – a move made in response to the forced closure of many of its customer’s businesses.

Tannochside’s reopening came at a significant time in the Scottish food and drink industry. Scotland’s only McVitie’s factory in Tollcross ceased production in September last year with 500 of its staff being made redundant.

Macphie was established in 1928 and now employs more than 250 people across its three sites.