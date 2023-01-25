Lower growth admission puts Hunt in Budget hole

Economy warning

Jeremy Hunt: options reduced

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been told that economic recovery will be more sluggish than first thought and making it more likely that he will seek further savings in the forthcoming Budget.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is said to have to the Treasury that it overestimated the prospects for medium-term growth in the economy.

This would limit Mr Hunt’s options for easing the tax burden on businesses and households.

In November the OBR forecast that while the economy would shrink by 1.4% this year it would pick up next year, with GDP averaging about 2.6% over the rest of the forecast period.

But The Times reports that the OBR intends to reduce its forecasts by between 0.2% and 0.5% due to weakness in the economy and shortages in the labour market.

It now believes that, while any recession this year will be “shorter and shallower” than expected, the long-term economic prospects are bleaker.

The forecasts are significant because they could require Hunt to pencil in further savings in his March budget to keep within the fiscal rules he set in November to reduce debt.

Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, said yesterday that the UK was in the “most difficult” position of all the major world economies.

He told LBC radio: “Everybody’s been hit — some countries more than others — by the energy shock, the UK certainly has been hit by the aftermath of Covid, it’s been amplified by the separation from the European Union and the combination of those factors have weighed on the economy.”

Tory MPs and business groups want Mr Hunt to use the budget to announce targeted tax cuts to stimulate growth.

The CBI this week warned that UK risks falling into a pattern or low growth unless there is immediate action.

However, there is nervousness in Westminster that tax cuts could repeat the errors of the short-lived Truss administration.