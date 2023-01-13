Livingston firm C&M Scientific sold to lab supplier

Engineering deal

Ian Alexander: extending the firm’s reach

Laboratory equipment and support specialist C&M Scientific, based in Livingston, has been sold to Scientific Laboratory Supplies (SLS).

C&M Scientific provides engineering support and consultation throughout Scotland and the north of England. It will continue to trade under its current name, retaining all employees and management.

As part of the acquisition, Nottingham-based SLS is also acquiring Biostore UK, a biobanking business that delivers ULT and low temperature sample storage facilities to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ian Alexander, managing director at C&M Scientific said: “Joining the SLS Group will help us further extend our reach and expand our product offering.”

Ian Roulstone, managing director at SLS, added: “This deal represents another great addition to the SLS Group. We are excited to further expand the SLS Group service provision and this acquisition continues our recent focus on developing a world-class service offering”.

Gerald McLaughlin, head of finance at Wylie & Bisset, who advised C&M, said: “This sale sees C&M Scientific remain committed to continue operating from Central Scotland.”