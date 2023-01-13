Update:

Engineering deal

Livingston firm C&M Scientific sold to lab supplier

| January 13, 2023
Ian Alexander: extending the firm’s reach

Laboratory equipment and support specialist C&M Scientific, based in Livingston, has been sold to Scientific Laboratory Supplies (SLS).

C&M Scientific provides engineering support and consultation throughout Scotland and the north of England. It will continue to trade under its current name, retaining all employees and management.

As part of the acquisition, Nottingham-based SLS is also acquiring Biostore UK, a biobanking business that delivers ULT and low temperature sample storage facilities to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ian Alexander, managing director at C&M Scientific said: “Joining the SLS Group will help us further extend our reach and expand our product offering.”

Ian Roulstone, managing director at SLS, added: “This deal represents another great addition to the SLS Group. We are excited to further expand the SLS Group service provision and this acquisition continues our recent focus on developing a world-class service offering”.

Gerald McLaughlin, head of finance at Wylie & Bisset, who advised C&M, said: “This sale sees C&M Scientific remain committed to continue operating from Central Scotland.”

, News, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland, Technology & Health, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Sir Ian Wood on Question Time

Sir Ian: ‘We need intervention’ after freeports deal

Aberdeen tycoon Sir Ian Wood has called for “meaningful intervention” after the north east missedRead More

Boiler firm’s £2m expansion into renewables

The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) is set to double its workforce with a £2million investmentRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.