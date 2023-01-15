LGIM voices opposition to Capricorn takeover

Revolt grows

Investors will vote on the deal on 1 February

Capricorn Energy, founded by former Scotland rugby international Sir Bill Gammell as Cairn Energy, will this week face further opposition to its planned takeover by Israel firm NewMed Energy.

Shareholder Legal & General Investment Management will confirm that it intends to vote against the deal which has drawn opposition from other investors.

The board of Edinburgh-based Capricorn has agreed to a vote on the £3 billion deal on 1 February followed by a general meeting to vote on a call by Palliser Capital Master Fund to eject most of the board.

LGIM, a 3.8% stakeholder, is expected to support Palliser’s demand the departure of seven of the nine-strong board, including chairman Nicoletta Giadrossi and chief executive Simon Thomson. The resolution calls for them to be replaced with six nominees.

LGIM said it has expressing its concerns over governance, strategy, executive pay and environment risks, but the Capricorn board has suggested it sells its shares if it does not support the board’s decision-making.

Capricorn insists the NewMed combination, which comes with a $620 million special dividend, offers “definitively superior value” and declared that Palliser’s alternative plan would destroy value in the company,

Earlier this month New York based Irenic Capital Management, which owns a 1.9% stake in Capricorn Energy, accused the board of flawed analysis of the deal.