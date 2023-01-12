Legacy of Andrew Fairlie honoured by dining guide

Top honour

Honoured: Gleneagles (pic: Terry Murden)

Late Scottish chef Andrew Fairlie has received a posthumous tribute after his Perthshire restaurant was named the best in the UK.

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles received the honour from restaurant guide Harden’s which described a visit as “a memory to be treasured”.

The double Michelin starred restaurant is now run by head chef Stephen McLaughlin and general manager Dale Dewsbury who were part of the core team when Mr Fairlie set it up in 2001. He died in January 2019 aged 55 from a brain tumour.

Andrew Fairlie

The Harden’s Best UK Restaurants 2023 guide is based on 30,000 reports from a survey of 3,000 diners. It covers more than 2,800 restaurants at all price levels, from street food vendors to high-end dining rooms.

After London, Edinburgh was the city with the most listings in the top 500 with 17 restaurants and eight in the top 100. Tom Kitchin’s restaurant The Kitchin in Edinburgh was ranked fifth, while Restaurant Martin Wishart, also in Edinburgh, was 14th.

Peter Harden, one of the Harden’s founders, said: “Andrew Fairlie may sadly no longer be with us but his spirit lives on in this restaurant which bears his name. Reaching the top spot this year is a huge credit to his long-time lieutenants.”

Mr McLaughlin added: “This time four years ago, we were dealing with the terrible loss of our wonderful friend and mentor, Andrew Fairlie, and committed to maintain his incredible legacy.”