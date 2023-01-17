Kelisky joins Calnex board as Budge steps down

Board changes

Ann Budge: stepping down

Telecoms measurement company Calnex has appointed Helen Kelisky, managing director of Google Cloud in the UK and Ireland, as a non-executive director.

Ms Kelisky brings over 30 years’ of technology sales leadership experience and a track record of driving top line growth, leading national and international businesses.

She is currently responsible for sales strategy at Google Cloud in the UK and Ireland. Previous roles include board member and vice president of cloud sales at Salesforce UKI, and vice president of cloud at IBM, where she spearheaded the $1 billion+ business for cloud services and software sales and delivery.

Ms Kelisky has been recognised as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in UK Tech, one of the top 50 UK Sales Leaders and currently sits on the Board of Women in Telecommunications and Technology, a non-profit networking group focused on education and enhancing women’s careers.

Following 13 years on the board of Linlithgow-based Calnex, Ann Budge will be retiring as a non-executive director with effect from 28 February.

Ms Budge was an early-stage investor in Calnex and was pivotal in bringing the Discovery Investment Fund syndicate as investors when the group raised seed investment in 2007.

Stephen Davidson, non-executive chairman, said: “We are excited to welcome Helen to the Board. Her experience across the cloud and data centre world will undoubtedly be of immense value to Calnex as we exploit the growth in the testing market, with the need for greater efficiency and performance in data centre operations.

“On behalf of Tommy [Cook, CEO] and the rest of the board, I would like to thank Ann for the valuable role she has played in Calnex’s growth journey, helping to establish a solid platform to support the group’s financial and strategic ambitions, and we wish her well for the future.”