Jump Ship crowdfunds for alcohol-free brewery

Cash call

Sonja Mitchell: we have found a site

Sonja Mitchell, founder of Jump Ship Brewing, is close to signing a lease for Scotland’s first purpose-built alcohol-free brewery.

The Edinburgh-based company will launch a crowdfunding campaign on the Seedrs platform in early February to raise as yet undisclosed funds.

At least 10% of profits to to charity. So far it has supported charities including Autism on the Water and relief efforts in Ukraine.

Three years after setting up the business, Ms Mitchell has oversee the development of four beers and expanded into Europe and the US. She is also keen to brew sustainably.

It uses cans which are lighter to transport and easier to recycle. The grain that is left over from brewing goes to a farmer to feed his cattle.

“We’ve found a beautiful site just outside Edinburgh, where we can install Scotland’s first specialist alcohol-free brewery (one of a handful in the world),” said said on social media.

“We’re due to sign the lease shortly. Our brewery will be a place where we can continue to refine, perfect and craft our beers. A place where we can brew more sustainably and do more to support the community around us.”

A crowdfunding campaign in 2019, supported by RBS BackHerBusiness, reached its target in only six days, raising £15,000.