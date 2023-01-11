JD Sports, Sainsbury’s see uplift | Barratt slowdown

Markets: Live

8.05am: London opens higher

The FTSE 100 edged up 12 points at 7,706.5.

7am: JD Sports

Leisurewear group JD Sports said it expected annual profits to be at the top end of expectations after revenues grew by more than a fifth over the Christmas period.

It posted total revenue growth for the 22 weeks to 31 December of more than 10%, compared with growth of 5% for the first half.

The performance in these businesses through the Christmas period, both in stores and online, was “particularly impressive”, it said, with total revenue growth over the six-week period to 31 December 2022 of more than 20%.

7am: Sainsbury’s

Christmas and Q3 grocery volume performance at the supermarket group was ahead of the market for the third consecutive year.

General Merchandise growth was stronger than expected, reflecting market share gains.

Profits are expected to be towards upper end of guidance range £630m to £690m.

7am: Barratt

The house builder said the first half of the financial year has seen a marked slowdown in the UK housing market, but said the business remains “fundamentally strong, both operationally and financially”.

Caroline Silver will succeed John Allan as chair on 6 September. Sharon White has decided to step down as a non-executive director by 30 after nearly five years on the board.

Ms Silver is currently chairwoman of PZ Cussons, a position that she will leave on 31 March. She is also a non-executive director of Tesco.

In a a trading update in respect of the half year ended 31 December the company said

7am: Reach

Newspaper group Reach said it was targeting further savings of at least £30m to help mitigate the impact of macro pressures.

Circulation revenue for the period grew by 1.8%, continuing to benefit from cover price rises earlier in the year, though this was more than offset by digital and print advertising which were lower than forecast.

The publisher of the Daily Mirror, Record and Express titles said this was largely due to a significantly lower than anticipated benefit from traditionally stronger programmatic yields and campaign spend around Black Friday and Christmas, which has affected the whole sector.

“More broadly, we have also seen the continued impact of macroeconomic and consumer uncertainty, reflected in slowing market demand for advertising.”

7am: Direct Line

Insurer Direct Line said it was cancelling its final dividend for 2022 after it took a hit from claims related to severe cold weather and increases in motor inflation.

It currently expects total weather claims of around £140m for 2022, versus its previous expectations of £73m.

Chief executive Penny James said the board no longer expects to declare a final dividend for 2022.

“The board recognises the importance of the dividend to our shareholders, and continues to take actions to restore balance sheet resilience and dividend capacity as a priority, consistent with our track record of delivering returns for shareholders,” she said.

“Despite the impact of these external factors, we continue to make good progress, including enhancing our technological capabilities, introducing new products and improving our efficiency. We have taken actions to respond swiftly to further inflation in motor claims and will continue to navigate market volatility as it arises.”

7am: Eserv

An Aberdeen-headquartered industrial technology and software specialist has secured funding to ramp up its international growth.

Eserv has sealed the deal, for an undisclosed sum, with Vespa Capital. It will also allow the firm to expand the capabilities of its 3D digital technology, AS-TEG.

Global markets

Comments by a Federal Reserve official, who suggested a soft-landing for the US economy is possible, helped calm sentiment.

Also, Fed Chair Jerome Powell used a bankers’ conference in Stockholm on Tuesday to focus on the importance of central bank independence rather than give more clues about monetary policy.

In New York on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.6%, the S&P 500 by 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite by 1.0%.