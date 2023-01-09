Instability at Westminster deters foreign investors

Damaging survey

Britain’s departure from the EU has created uncertainty (pic: Terry Murden)

An unstable political climate at Westminster has eroded Britain’s appeal to overseas investors, according to new research.

Make UK, the manufacturing trade body, says the focus of attention has switched from the impact of Brexit on trade costs to the UK government’s management of the economy since the departure from the EU.

“There is evidence that the political instability of the last 12 months has damaged the competitiveness of the UK as a manufacturing location,” it says.

“The number of companies believing the UK to be a competitive location has halved from last year, down to 31% from 63%.”

The data follows a year which produce three Prime Ministers, four Chancellors and three Business Secretaries.

Its research reveals that 43% believe the UK is now less attractive to foreign investors, while more than half of companies, 53%, believe that political instability is damaging business confidence.

While government supporters will point to a more settled Cabinet under Rishi Sunak, there are worrying indications over future investment intentions. Make UK member companies have turned negative for the first time in two years, although it concedes that increasing energy costs are also a key factor.

The survey of 235 senior executives, done jointly with PwC, the accountant, also found that two-thirds of business owners will be reducing production, headcount, or both, irrespective of the government’s energy support package, which is expected to be extended today.

More than one in ten (11%) said they were thinking about moving production facilities to other countries where energy is cheaper than in the UK.

“A potent mix of factors is testing the resolve of manufacturers,” said Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK. “Ongoing supply chain disruption, access to labour and high transport costs that show no sign of abating can be added to a growing sense of economic and political uncertainty in their main markets.

“The biggest risk, however, remains the eye-watering increase in energy costs, which has the clock ticking for many companies.”