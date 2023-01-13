Implementing a Robust Cybersecurity Strategy for Your Business

Advertorial Content |

Attaining optimal security should be a top goal for any business wanting to grow. A survey by AdvisorSmith showed that 42% experienced an attack within that year, but 28% of small business owners were still lackadaisical about their cyber security infrastructure.

As more and more businesses go digital, ensuring the implementation of security measures to uphold a secure network and connected devices is highly instrumental to your business growth. And while many small businesses may feel overwhelmed with the cybersecurity solutions available out there, there are still many steps that can be implemented to provide a secure environment for your business.

As remote and hybrid systems become increasingly popular, more companies find SASE architecture a proven solution to network security.

SASE, an acronym for Secure Access Service Edge, is a network security architecture that converges a wide array of security solutions such as SD-WAN with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateways (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS).

SASE is divided into two key parts: security and network. Secure Service Edge (SSE) covers the security aspect of the whole solution. SSE features tools necessary to guard cloud assets and dynamic network perimeters. It complements SD-WAN and other networking features in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). The SSE system offers a secure path to Software-as-a-service(SaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) assets.

SASE vs. SSE: SASE and SSE have lots of things in common. Though not identical. SASE is a complete package of network security features hosted in the cloud. It has become a modern approach to attaining a wholesome security posture. SASE involves a Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) on the networking side. And on the security side is SSE.

SSE delivers a layer of security and access management to secure the networking part of the SASE architecture. Organizations can incorporate SSE into their networks outside the complete SASE implementations. It secures the cloud resources by working together with legacy network solutions. Many network managers see the SSE model as a far more cost-effective approach to network security.

Some SSE Benefits

There are countless benefits to incorporating SSE technology for business owners. Companies running remote work systems and SaaS will find it highly beneficial. And some of the benefits include:

Advanced threat monitoring. SSE includes data and threat protection tools that avoid threat actors from infiltrating a network and neutralize critical network security threats, including implementing Zero trust Network Access (ZTNA) to security infrastructure.

Risk mitigation through simplified end-point security.

Flexible and reliable security to guard against data breaches.

Safe connection to resources globally.

Cost-effective through network consolidation.

There are more to consider in implementing a robust cybersecurity strategy for your business.

Keep Software and Devices Steadily Updated

A simple update strategy will go a long way to prevent infection and infiltration of malware in your system. Software developers update their features from time to time to fix bugs in them and upgrade their security posture to meet new security challenges. Implement strict patching policies to ensure users adhere to software update prompts.

Have a Backup and Recovery Strategy

Backing up your data often is a viable way to combat threats such as ransomware. If hackers hold your data captive and seek ransom payment, you’ll take away their control if you already have a backup of your essential files. You’d better automate the process to ensure steady you do not have to depend on individual users to do the backup process. This could be porous, and some sensitive data may be left out.

Also, ensure to have more than two backup systems to widen your options in case one fails.

Secure Your Network Access

Activate firewalls on your network. They have been very efficient means and are still one of the most effective security measures that helps monitor and control network traffic while placing a barrier between untrusted sources and trusted internal networks.

Be aware that every device on your network is a potential point of weakness. Hence, if remote employees log on to your system, you may find it even more challenging to attain a wholesome security posture. To ensure the latest security, implement end-point protection on your company-owned devices. In addition, remote workers should also add a business-grade internet connection to their home offices.

Deploy Security Tools

One of the essential security measures a business must put in place is to use proven security solutions that will help reduce business risks and secure your assets. There are countless tools available. And if you consider the effect of a potential data breach on your network, it is much safer to deploy tools to reduce security risks and protect your assets.

Some viable security tools to consider include;

Antivirus tools

End-point Detection and response (EDR)

Email Gateway Security

Next-generation Firewalls (NGFW)

Domain Name System (DNS) Protection

Intrusion detection and Prevention (IDS/IPS)

Get Professional Help

Cybersecurity is a complex thing, and to fully grasp how it works; you’ll need the support of IT security experts. This is particularly essential if you run a small company.

Partner with an established security company to ease off the pressure of ensuring the absolute security of your network resources. Even with security expertise in-house, you can still benefit from consulting with external security companies to meet the fast-paced security requirements.

Educate Users and Employees

Training employees cannot be overemphasized. At unexpected moments, they’ll become your shield and defense systems. So ensure to train employees in basic security practices and integrate the practices into your company’s security policy.

Having properly trained employees will ensure appropriate internet usage, a strong password policy, the ability to identify unknown and potentially harmful websites and email links, secretly maintained sensitive information, regular software updates, adherence to multi-factor authentication, and prompt response to a potential breach.

In conclusion, you cannot equate “small” and “safe.” As a small business owner, if you are still delaying putting an adequate security measure in place and considering the potential effect of a cyberattack on your company, you can save the business situation now that you still have your business in control. On the other hand, a single data breach or attack on your system might be too late to take action. So, as the saying goes, ‘it is better to be safe than sorry.’