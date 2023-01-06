House prices fall | Shell windfall tax payout

Markets: Live

8.15am: Blue chips open higher

Shares in blue chips stocks were 15 points higher at 7,647.95, extending gains to a fourth straight session, and on track for its biggest weekly jump in two months with bank stocks likely to benefit from yesterday’s bid speculation around Standard Chartered.

Shell was 1.1% higher after it said earnings from its liquefied natural gas trading operations are likely to have been significantly higher in the fourth quarter of last year (see below).

Miners took an early lead, with precious and base metal miners rising more than 1% each as the related commodity prices rose.

7.30am: House prices fall

UK house prices fell for the fourth month in a row in December as the cost of living crisis and rising interest rates hit demand for property.

Halifax said the average house price fell by 1.5% in December, following a 2.4% drop in November pulling the annual growth rate down to 2%, from 4.6% a month earlier.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: “As we’ve seen over the past few months, uncertainties about the extent to which cost-of-living increases will impact household bills, alongside rising interest rates, is leading to an overall slowing of the market.”

Jonathan Hopper, CEO of Garrington Property Finders, comments: “This remains a correction rather than a crash, for the simple reason that supply and demand are both waning together.

“Crashes happen when distressed sellers push up the number of homes for sale, prompting prices to plunge amid a glut of supply.

“Neither of those things is happening at present. Prices are sliding but so is supply, and this delicate balance is limiting the falls in price.”

7am: Shell windfall tax payout

Shell expects to pay the EU and UK about $2billion (£1.7billion) in windfall taxes imposed on the energy sector.

Europe’s largest oil and gas company also told investors in an update ahead of its full year results on 3 February that its liquefied natural gas production in the quarter will be hit by prolonged outages at two major plants in Australia.

7am: Frasers

Frasers Group said its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss has fallen to £580 million.

The group, which includes Houser of Fraser, Sports Direct and Evans Cycles, said it holds 3.9% of Hugo Boss stock directly and a further 25% via the sale of derivatives known as put options.

Global markets

US markets closed lower after a strong ADP jobs report and hawkish comments from Esther George, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, who told CNBC that she favoured holding rates above 5% for some time.

At the close the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.02%, the S&P 500 fell 1.16% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.47%.

EU inflation and US non-farm payrolls figures are due later today.