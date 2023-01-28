Goodwin pays price for woeful Aberdeen run

Pittodrie changes

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Sorry: Dave Cormack

Aberdeen are on the look out for a new manager after sacking Jim Goodwin following the Dons 6-0 thrashing by Hibs today.

The Irishman was given a vote of confidence by the Pittodrie board after the embarrassing Scottish Cup defeat by Darvel.

However, the “immediate response” demanded by chairman Dave Cormack failed to materialise as the Hibees ran riot at Easter Road.

The club announced Goodwin’s departure just 19 minutes after the final whistle in Edinburgh, the move surprising no one after a string of poor results saw just one win from 10 matches.

“Following an unacceptable run of results since the World Cup break, the club confirms it has parted company with Jim Goodwin and first team assistant manager Lee Sharp with immediate effect,” a club statement said.

The 41-year-old had been in the post less than a year after replacing Stephen Glass.

Names being linked with the vacant position include Neil Lennon, Darren Fletcher, Paul Lambert and Jack Ross.

Confirming the news to BBC Scotland, Cormack said: “Jim is a good man, has given it everything here. I met him right after the game and he came up and gave me a hug and simply said, ‘I know, Dave, it’s just not good enough.’

“So we part company for obvious reasons. Since coming back from the World Cup our away form has been abysmal, our form at home has been pretty decent. I think some of the players also need to take responsibility. As a Dons fan, I’m 64 now, been going there for close to 60 years, I take responsibility.

“I am the chairman of the club and I have overseen on the football side the changes we have made.

“Like the fans, I felt quite humiliated today and I’m sorry – they were brilliant today. I am quite emotional about the club. It means everything to me. It’s our home city. I have been gone for a long time. I am rightly taking the pelters. I deserve it but I am determined to get it right.”

Former Aberdeen star Richard Foster blasted the current crop of players after the 6-0 defeat to Hibs, saying: “I have loads of sympathy for Jim Goodwin. Those players are an absolute disgrace. They don’t deserve to wear an Aberdeen shirt. There’s no pride in the performance, a total lack of professionalism.”