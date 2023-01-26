Global move at Pinsent Masons | Ledingham Chalmers hire

Law

Professional services firm, Pinsent Masons, has appointed Edinburgh-based KC Jim Cormack, pictured, as head of its risk advisory services (RAS) group.

Spread over 17 jurisdictions, the 880-plus strong group operates internationally in construction, advisory and disputes, intellectual property, litigation, regulatory and tax, and technology, media and telecoms.

Jim Cormack succeeds Glasgow-based Laura Cameron, who on taking on the role seven years ago was Pinsent Masons’ first female group head and first female board member, and from May will take on a new role as the firm’s managing partner.

In addition to lawyers, including 149 Partners, the RAS group consists of teams of forensic accountants, tax specialists, legal project managers, forensic intelligence analysts, health and safety experts, policy advisors and e-data specialists.

Glasgow-based Partner Joanne Gillies has taken over Mr Cormack’s role as head of litigation, regulatory and tax (LRT) and along will become joint global team leader with Sibylle Schumacher.

Ledingham Chalmers

Private client lawyer Lisa Law has joined Ledingham Chalmers as partner in Inverness, underpinning the firm’s ambitious growth plans.

She is one of only ten solicitors accredited by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in incapacity and mental disability law.

Originally training as a management accountant, Mrs Law also qualified as a Scottish law accountant in 2000. She began studying law the same year and is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).