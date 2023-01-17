Gilson Gray Dundee move | new DJ Alexander outlet

Property briefs

Lindsay Darroch: exceeding expectations

Law firm Gilson Gray, has moved its Dundee staff to 2 West Marketgait where it will consolidate its operations two years after arriving in the city.

The switch follows a period of rapid local growth, including the acquisition of Baillie Shepherd in October 2021.

Lindsay Darroch, partner and head of Gilson Gray’s Dundee office, said: “The speed of our expansion in the city so far has exceeded expectations and our new base will accommodate a growing team from a location that will never date. “

DJ Alexander opens Glasgow outlet

Scotland’s largest sales and lettings agent, DJ Alexander, has opened premises in Byres Road, Glasgow employing a staff of 20.

The number of properties advertised for sale in Glasgow is up 100% year-on-year increasing from 1182 in January 2022 to 2364 in January 2023, suggesting it is now a buyer’s market.

The last year has not been without its challenges, admits Catherine Bruce, sales and lettings director at the new outlet. Rising interest rates and the rent freeze have caused many sellers to withdraw from the market, and buyers to hold off until they have a clearer vision on what the future holds.