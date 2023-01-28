Forth ferry crossing talks ‘making progress’

Link back on

Stagecoach’s ferry plan never took off

A ferry link between Edinburgh and Fife is back on the agenda under plans proposed by a private firm.

Edinburgh councillor Scott Arthur, who is the city council’s transport convener, said talks with an undisclosed operator and councillors in Fife were making progress.

Fifteen years ago Stagecoach founder Sir Britain Souter proposed a 20-minute ferry service using hovercraft to cross the firth between Kirkcaldy and Seafield.

Thousands of passengers boarded the 22 super fast crossings over a fortnight. Despite popular support, the service did not go ahead.

Three years later, Forthfast was set up, but it came to nothing. Over the years there has been talk of launching a service.

Councillor Arthur said: “The proposal remains at an early stage, but progress is being made.

“It is anticipated that three vessels will be required, and these would be housed and maintained in Fife. As well as supporting commuting, it is anticipated the service would be a tourist attraction in its own right.”

The idea forms part of the capital’s public transport plan and bid to achieve its net zero targets by 2030.

It will be presented to the Transport and Environment Committee on 2 February.

Edinburgh City Council is currently developing a case for a north/south tram route from Granton Waterfront to Edinburgh Bioquarter and beyond. An update on this will be presented to the council on 9 February