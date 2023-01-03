Footsie opens on front foot | ReNeuron CEO quits

Markets: Live

Shares in the biggest firms quoted in London shot up on the first day of trading of 2023, helped by weak sterling.

The FTSE 100 was more than 150 points higher despite traders facing no signs of resolution to unresolved burdens of the last year: inflation, war in Ukraine, a stumbling Chinese economy and threats of more Covid outbreaks.

After the first hour of trade the index was 150.4 points (2.02%) higher at 7,602.16.

Aero engine maker Rolls-Royce topped the index, up 6%, followed by British Airways owner IAG, up 5.2%. Cineworld was 9% lower in early trade after warning of dilution in any transaction.

Buoyancy in London defied gloom surrounding world trade. China’s manufacturing activity shrank sharply in December for the third month in a row, according to an official survey released on Saturday, despite Beijing’s loosening of Covid restrictions at the beginning of the month.

Wall Street ended last week lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.2%, the S&P 500 down 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.1% lower.

European markets were open yesterday and the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 1.9%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt added 1.1%.

In Asia, the Tokyo was closed after while in China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.9%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was 2.0% higher.

Sterling was quoted at $1.2070 early today, a slight rise on the London equities close on Friday.

Cineworld

Cineworld Group said there have been no talks with AMC Entertainment Holdings regarding the sale of its cinema assets, despite media reports, but warned shareholders that any deal would result in a “very significant dilution of existing equity interests.” Full story here

ReNeuron

Stem cell firm ReNeuron Group said Catherine Isted has stepped down as chief executive with immediate effect.

Iain Ross has been appointed executive chairman on an interim basis and will lead the restructuring of the business.

Barbara Staehelin, ReNeuron’s senior independent director, said: “We would like to thank Catherine for her contribution over the past 17 months, initially as CFO and more recently as CEO, and wish her well in the future.

“We are excited about the future of the company and are very grateful to Iain for agreeing to lead the company.

“He is an experienced industry executive who has led several successful biotech turnarounds, including more recently that of Redx Pharma and Silence Therapeutics.”