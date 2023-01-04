Food inflation hits record high | Ryanair recovers

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

Food inflation

UK food price inflation hit a new record high in December, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), which predicted 2023 would be another tough year for consumers and businesses.

Annual food inflation leapt to 13.3% in December, up from 12.4% in November, according to the figures compiled by the BRC and data firm Nielsen, the highest monthly rate since it began collecting data in 2005.

Inflation in fresh food was even higher with growth in early December hitting 15%, another record high.

8am: London opens higher

The FTSE 100 opened 15 points higher at 7,569.04 after closing strongly last night, up 102.35 points (1.37%).

7am: Ryanair

Ryanair flew 11.5 million passengers last month, an increase of almost 3% on its previous December record as Christmas traffic volumes rebounded from the pandemic.

The Irish airline expects to fly 166.5m passengers in the year to the end of March, far ahead of its previous peak of 149m.

Passenger volumes were 21% ahead of last year and 11% ahead of December when Ryanair carried just 1.5 million customers due to pandemic-related restrictions on travel.

Last month’s passenger traffic levels were also 2.6% ahead of December 2019 when 11.2 million customers travelled with the airline.

Global markets

US stocks fell overnight, spooked by a poor US purchasing managers’ index print. PMI reports from across the eurozone, as well as another US reading, come later today.

Hang Seng: up 2.8% at 20,715.46

Nikkei 225: closed down 1.5% at 25,716.86

S&P/ASX 200: closed up 1.6% at 7,059.20

DJIA: closed down just 10.88 points at 33,136.37

S&P 500: closed down 0.4% at 3,824.14

Nasdaq Composite: closed down 0.8% at 10,386.98