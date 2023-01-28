Flights cancelled as Flybe fails for second time

Airline collapses

Flybe: administration

Airline Flybe has ceased trading and has cancelled all flights after appointing administrators for a second time.

Those who have booked flights have been told not to go to the airport as it will not be able to help passengers arrange alternative flights.

Just two weeks ago it announced its summer schedule with a number of additional flights, including the return of the service between Aberdeen and Birmingham. On 11 January Flybe CEO, Dave Pflieger, promised “better-than-ever flight options across the UK, over to Amsterdam, and south to popular holiday spots in France.”

A statement published on the Flybe website today said the High Court had appointed joint administrators from Interpath Advisory for Flybe Limited.

“Flybe has now ceased trading and all flights from and to the UK operated by Flybe have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled,” it said.

“If you are due to fly with Flybe today [Saturday] or in the future, please do not travel to the airport unless you have arranged an alternative flight with another airline.”

It added that anyone who had booked a flight with the airline via an intermediary should contact that intermediary directly.

Civil Aviation Authority consumer director Paul Smith said: “It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers.

“For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website or our Twitter feed for more information.”

In March 2020, it announced it would cease trading, partly blaming the coronavirus pandemic. It was acquired by Thyme Opco, a firm linked to US hedge fund Cyrus Capital, and was based in Birmingham.

The airline resumed operations last April with plans for flights serving a number of UK airports including Aberdeen, Belfast City, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Heathrow, as well as Amsterdam and Geneva.