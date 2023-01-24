Fledgling engineer ESS sees ‘transformative’ year

Fast growth

Alan Mulligan on the left and Alan Glen

Energy Specialist Solutions (ESS) has enjoyed a transformational second year of operation which saw sales triple, pre-tax profits rise fourfold and the firm open in America as it took advantage of opportunities across the power generation sector.

The East Kilbride company has increased its turnover from £800,000 in 2021 to £2.5 million in the year to 31 December 2022, with profit before tax up from £300,000 to £1.1m.

Co-founded by Alan Glen and Alan Mulligan, it has repositioned itself from a focus on electrical engineering to a multi-faceted, all-trades concern.

ESS has taken the lead in multi-million-dollar contracts such as the installation of a gas turbine power station in Cuiaba, in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, which now has the capacity to supply a small city of up to 200,000 homes.

Before forming their own company, East Kilbride-based Mulligan and Glen, from Falkirk, worked as specialist engineers for a US power generation business, but were hit by the global travel ban at the start of the Covid years.

Mr Mulligan said: “We tend to think of it as a start-up, but 2022 was the year in which we began to be recognised more widely as having the ability to deliver large-scale contracts on time and on budget.

“In Brazil, for instance, we assembled a crack team of mixed nationalities with whom we had previously worked and knew we could trust. There were Colombians, Brazilians, Kazakhs, Russians, Argentinians and even a young man from Castlemilk, in Glasgow.

“The 26-strong team installed and commissioned eight TM2500 gas turbines, giving project owner Ambar Energeia the capacity to deliver 200MW of power to the country’s national grid when required.”

ESS has also been involved in major projects in Mexico, Ireland, Nicaragua, and in 2023, through its American arm, it will bid for further work such as preventive maintenance for turbine owners on units coming off long-term contracts.

Mr Glen added: “It has been a remarkable year, with progress which has significantly exceeded our expectations and we are confident that 2023 will be fruitful as well as we open up new revenue streams.

“The energy crisis in Europe, as well as in the UK, suggests to us that opportunities for new work will emerge nearer to home this year, not least in the growing battery storage sector.”