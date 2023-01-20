Find a Remote Job in the US with Lensa

Advertorial Content |

More and more companies are offering their employees (both current and prospective) the opportunity to work from home. This trend introduces many advantages for the employee. It also allows the employer to save money on space and supplies (savings they generally pass on to the employees, at least in part). Furthermore, companies that make a concerted effort to appeal to prospective employees by offering flexible remote work opportunities are generally good companies to work for, with a healthy company culture and respect for individuals.

Even if you live in the UK, it is still possible (with a bit of technical know-how, which we will help you with) to land a good, high-paying remote job in the US. In this short article, we’ll take a look at how to go about doing this as well as a few practical tips to keep in mind and a few pitfalls you need to be on the lookout for.

Widen Your Options

One significant advantage of searching for a remote job in the US is that it greatly widens your employment options. Remote work opportunities have been on the rise in the last few years, and there is no reason to think that that trend should slow down any time soon.

Additionally, there is a current labor shortage in the US. This means that employers and recruiters are having a difficult time finding talent for the many positions they need to fill. In some sectors of activity, the labor shortage is so great that there are twice as many jobs available as there are people looking for jobs.

In addition to the current labor shortage, we are seeing more and more workers becoming frustrated with traditional employment practices, which has led to an increase in quiet quitting. Poor leadership adds to the rise of quiet quitting, as does the shift in leverage from employers to employees: there are so many opportunities available right now that workers have the ‘luxury’ of demanding appealing work environments.

The effect the current labor shortage in the US is having on employers and recruiters is that they are having to make drastic changes to the job offers to try and fill them. These changes include offering remote work opportunities. It also means that wages and salaries have gone up considerably across all sectors of activity, and employers and recruiters are offering more perks and benefits than they otherwise would be offering.

The cumulative effect of this labor shortage means the following for today’s job seekers:

More open positions need to be filled

More remote work opportunities

A relaxation of requirements (industry-specific skills, work experience, university degrees, etc.)

A sizeable increase in wages and salaries

More perks and benefits are being offered

While the labor shortage rages on, the relatively bleak economic outlook has some experts predicting the recruitment market softening in 2023.

Use a VPN

To land a remote work opportunity in the US, you must use a VPN (a virtual private network) with your browser. A VPN is an encrypted, secure connection between your computer or smartphone and the internet. What this means is that websites are not able to identify where you are located.

Without a VPN, you would be working remotely, but all the websites you visit would know you are in the UK. This would affect the search engine results you get and would affect what sites you have access to (many websites and online content are region-specific). This represents a major reason why many companies in the US require their employees to at least be based in the US. However, using a VPN is a quick, easy, and (in most cases) free way to get around this requirement.

Use the US AI-Powered Job Search Portal Lensa

There are many tools and platforms designed to help job seekers find the job they are best suited for. Artificial intelligence (or machine learning applications) is proving to be quite effective in this pursuit. To search for remote jobs in the US, use the US-based AI-powered job search portal Lensa.

The setup process is simple, fast, and free of charge. Use a VPN, choose a US location to create your Lensa account, and start discovering opportunities immediately. You can upload your resume and adjust your filters so that the AI-powered software can help you find jobs you’re not only likely to land but that you are likely to thrive in as well.

Be Mindful of Time Zones

When integrating a US-based team, you will most likely need to attend regular meetings and fulfill regular reporting requirements. This is where time zones become important.

The continental United States is comprised of four different time zones.

Eastern Time GMT – 5

Central Time (CT) GMT – 6

Mountain Time (MT) GMT – 7

Pacific Time (PT) GMT – 8

There are also two days in the calendar year on which Americans make adjustments to their clocks, known as daylight savings time. Be mindful that, as is the case with many national holidays, daylight savings time falls on a day, not a date.

On the second Sunday in March, at 2:00 am, Americans move their clocks forward one hour (so it instantly becomes 3:00 am).

On the first Sunday in November, at 2:00 am, Americans move their clocks back one hour (so it instantly becomes 1:00 am).

The above list of time zones and their differences with Greenwich Mean Time should be adjusted accordingly.

Favour Contractor Positions

The types of remote work opportunities in the US you are likely to find will fall into one of two categories: salary positions and contractor work. Both types of jobs come with advantages and disadvantages. For a job seeker located in the UK, a contractor position will be the simplest in terms of paperwork and the type the UK job seeker is more likely to get. There are also more contractor positions available for remote workers than there are in salary positions.

The difference is largely one of tax status. A salaried employee pays taxes in the US and, therefore, must have the legal right to work in the US. On the other hand, a contractor is responsible for filing and paying his or her own taxes in the jurisdiction they are subject to. This means that, in most instances, it is easier (and less expensive) for companies to hire contractors.

For a job seeker in the UK looking for remote work in the US, a contractor position would mean that there most likely wouldn’t be any need to apply for a work visa or obtain tax status in the US.

In a Nutshell

Today’s labor market in the US is particularly attractive to job seekers. There are more positions available than there are people looking for work, and in consequence, the salaries and wages have increased, as have the perks and benefits.

All you need to do is use a VPN, sign up with the US-based AI-powered job search portal Lensa and find your dream job.