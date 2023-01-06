Update:

Retail data

Fewer Christmas shoppers as pressures mount

| January 6, 2023
LK Bennett Edinburgh shop
Shop footfall remains lower than in 2019

Shopping footfall in Scotland remains well below pre-pandemic levels as cost of living pressures, rail strikes and wet weather contributed to a 9.9% fall in December on the same month in 2019.

That was worse than the UK average drop of 7.3% and Scotland was in ninth out of of the 13 UK nations and regions covered by the latest research. Shopping Centre footfall in Scotland declined by 12.7% in December compared to the pre-pandemic period.

However, footfall in Glasgow (down 7.9%), and Edinburgh (down 5.1%,) performed better than the Scottish average.

Unsurprisingly, December saw the best monthly performance of 2022 and recorded the biggest monthly improvement in store visits since Covid-era restrictions were scrapped in March. 

The data provided by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and Sensormatic said total footfall in December was up 27.8% on 2021 when restrictions still applied.

David Lonsdale, the SRC director, said: “Buoyed by festive spending in the build-up to Christmas and discounting by retailers in the immediate aftermath, this was a far sprightlier and encouraging end to the year for shopper footfall in Scotland and the best results since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.”

