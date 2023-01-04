Energy support expected to be cut from March

Revised scheme

Jeremy Hunt will meet business groups

Government support for businesses energy bills is expected to be halved after March when the existing package of fixed gas and electricity prices expires.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will outline the revised scheme to business groups today and is likely to confirm that it will run until March 2024.

The Federation of Small Businesses, UK Hospitality, the CBI and the British Chambers of Commerce are all expected to attend the meeting and details are due to be announced next week.

In normal circumstances, businesses are not protected by an energy price cap, which limits the amount suppliers can charge per unit of energy.

Because of the surge in prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government introduced an Energy Bill Relief Scheme to fix costs.

This was regarded as a lifeline for many firms, but many are warning that they will face new pressures to survive unless support is extended.

However, ministers are concerned that the high cost of support is weighing on taxpayers and the public finances and in October sources said its options included halving the support offered and limiting it to “vulnerable businesses”.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has estimated the cost at nearly £20bn for the six months to March 2023.

There was criticism from business groups before Christmas when a decision to extend the scheme was postponed, but the government said delivering the scheme was proving “complex”.