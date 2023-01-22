Embark boss Leiper to chair Lloyds’ committee

Grant successor

Jackie Leiper: not difficult to say ‘yes’

Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Embark CEO Jackie Leiper as chair of its Scottish Executive Committee which works with politicians, business leaders and community networks.

With more than 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry, Ms Leiper succeeds Philip Grant, who retired from Lloyds Banking Group at the end of 2022 after 40 years’ service.

Ms Leiper has headed Dundee-based retirement solutions provider Embark Group since January 2022 following its acquisition by Lloyds Banking Group.

Since joining Lloyds in 2010, she has specialised in pensions and investments, currently leading the Scottish Widows pensions and Halifax Share Dealing businesses alongside her Embark responsibilities. She is also a board member at the Bank of Scotland Foundation which supports charities across Scotland.

Ms Leiper said: “Scotland has so much to offer in terms of its people, culture, and businesses, so it wasn’t a difficult decision to say ‘yes’ when I was asked to take over from Philip.

“I’ve worked with the group for many years, have a strong passion for Scotland and can’t wait to get stuck in and help people become more financially aware.”